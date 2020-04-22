Pippen and the fight that cost him out of Bulls but became a millionaire

“Every time you speak of Michael Jordan, they should talk about Scottie Pippen“so strong was MJ when referring to their ideal partner in The Last Dance, documentary Netflix that is giving a lot to talk about in the basketball world, because in its second episode reminded as the number 33 was not valued economically in the Chicago Bulls.

This caused a rebellion of part of Scottiewho decided that after breaking a tendon of the heel, it would operate until the start of the season 97-98 and not in preseason, because he didn’t want to ruin your summer, creating this discomfort in the team, mainly with Jerry Krause, General Manager of the Bullsand who already had in mind the restructuring of the franchise.

Pippen was looking for that your contract was renewed with a salary increase, therefore, had in effect placed her as the player number 122 of all the NBA in earnings, something that looked unfair to the right hand of Michael Jordan, that with your contribution, Bulls had already gained five titles.

This personal war with Krause it was all known by the media, as each that he could, Pippen he claimed that he would leave the team; as for the players, as witnessed practical jokes and even insults Scottie to Jerry on the bus prior to each meeting.

Krause he also had run-ins with Phil Jackson, head coach of the team and who only renewed for one more year (1997-98), “although to win the 82 games”, a reason for that Jackson baptized the campaign as The Last Dance, the last dance, a title that carries the serial Netflixthat release two chapters every week.

#ElUltimoBaile ???? Data of Scottie Pippen at the start of the season 1997-98. It could be said that was the second-best of the #NBA but the number 122 on the list of wages and the sixth in the Bulls (2.7 million) ????. ???? Currently, 122 of the league, Andre Roberson perceives 10.7 m ???? pic.twitter.com/SIVW6PhxII — Jump Between The Two ???? (@Salto_EntreDos) April 20, 2020

THE PROFITS OF PIPPEN

What is certain, is that this strategy paid off in the Scottie Pippen. After leaving Chicago in 1998, he signed with Houston and in the season 98-99 pocketed $ 11 million dollars, when the most that he had seen for the season were 3 million 425 thousand dollars in 1992-93.

With the Rockets only played a season and subsequently he went to the Portland Trail Blazers, where in four years he earned 66 million 356 thousand dollars in pure salary.

He returned to the Bulls for the 2003-04 campaign and he retired in 2005, having collected a total of 109 million 957 thousand and $ 430 million in wages for 16 seasons.