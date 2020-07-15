Pirates of the Caribbean 5 : details about Jack Sparrow that he never knew he could be

Jack Sparrow has not yet revealed all its secrets in Pirates of the Caribbean !

The future of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is uncertain within of the spin-off 100% female Pirates of the Caribbean. However, it is difficult to imagine the continuation of the saga without this emblematic figure of our side… As a bonus, Jack Sparrow, still has a lot of secrets to reveal to us : the evidence, one comes to learn only now the meaning of his famous cross marked on his face. The pirate has this scar from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl and the idea of adding this sign representative of wine with Johnny Depp himself. If the actor would have liked the fans to ask more questions about the representation of this cross, he explained to EW it was not that of a simple cut : this design is hiding a message in particular !

Credit : Walt Disney Studio



It is true that with the amount of enemies that you have Jack Sparrow, one has to believe that it was a simple scar among many others. In reality, as precise Screenrantthe letter “X” is usually used to mark a key point in the map of a treasure. Cache-a place to discover ? In the case of Jack Sparrow, you never knew when or how the scar had come into his cheek. This is not the only detail visible on the face of the pirate : since its creation, has a mark on the jaw, which is worse from film to film. According to one theory, Jack Sparrow would be achieved by the syphilis… The fans-who are to become apprentices, of the medical ? In any case, this new information around the cross of the pirate is once more the proof that the character played by Johnny Depp it still has a lot of secrets to reveal to us, and even if Pirates of the Caribbean 6 simulated his death, Jack Sparrow must come back one last time !