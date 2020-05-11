Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would be a reboot lightweight, with Johnny Depp as a guest star

Pirates of the Caribbean will finally not completely without Jack Sparrow. According to a source close to Disney, Johnny Depp could make an appearance in the movie as a guest star.

It is now official, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in preparation for Disney. We know that it will be a reboot, with a screenplay will be written by Craig Mazinthe showrunner of the series HBO Chernobyl. Casting, fans will be pleased to learn that Johnny Depp could also be back.

Credit : Disney

After the case of very controversial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow had indeed been ousted from the franchise by Disney. A new one, which had of course many disappointed fans Pirates of the Caribbean, which have even launched a petition to request the return of the actor.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 : Johnny Depp would make a simple cameo

Finally, Disney can be heard on their claim. According to Skyler Shuler, editor-in-chief of The DisInsider, Jack Sparrow could be involved in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. “I don’t know if this means playing a role or a cameo, or just a movie in the same universe. “. This information, however, seems a bit vague. It will have to wait for a confirmation from Disney for whether Depp will participate well in the film.

It will in any case not expect to find a headliner for this sixth installment. After the success very mixed Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Disney account revitalize the franchise with new characters. In 2018, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production had referred to the will “to bring new energy and vitality “ to the saga. According to the last sounds of corridor in Hollywood, the big new pirate franchise would be a woman. The studios would have effect approached the actress Karen Gillan (Nebula in the MCU), to embody the main role. The actress will she be at the height of Jack Sparrow ? Answer in a few years.

Source : We got this covered