Pirates of the Caribbean : After Karen Gillan, what other actors in the MCU would be perfect to play in the saga ?

Karen Gillan (Nebula in The Guardians of the Galaxy) will have the primary role of the following Pirates of the Caribbean according to rumors the Disinsider! Widely relayed on the Internet, through sites that are more or less trustworthy, this news of the casting has not yet been made official by the studios. Nevertheless, in view of the magnitude taken by this rumor, it is allowable to assume that it will soon be borne out by Disney in a press release. In the meantime, we’re still in the dark regarding the involvement of the actress in the franchise, just as we are uncertain of the return of Johnny Depp in the skin of Jack Sparrow. On the other hand, it is always possible to ask what other actors in the MCU would be perfect for playing in the soft reboot/sequel of Pirates of the Caribbean!

Thor

Disney being in possession of Marvel Studios, it is relatively easy for the stars of the MCU to switch from their universe of super-hero to Mickey! The world of the Avengers represents a pool of talent, inexhaustible for the firm’s big ears, and we would not be surprised to find some of them in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean alongside Karen Gillan. For example, Chris Hemsworth (Thor would make a filibuster ideal. With the build of a carpenter, and his skin, already tanned and his blue eyes ocean, it is not hard to imagine at the prow of a ship! But his physique is not his only asset, as his charisma and his ability to play the son-to-dad’s rebel (hi Odin) would make this a perfect candidate for the role of privateer disobedient.

Okoye

In the Face of Karen Gillan, it would be interesting to discover another pirate enemy, and it is a type of character that Danai Gurira interprets wonder. Thanks to its role of Okoye in Black Panther we have had the opportunity to discover the extent of his talent, especially when it comes to playing a warrior, fierce! His ability to throw punch lines without batting an eye, as well as his athletic ability makes her an actress of action. It could totally embody the ally of Redd, the person she trusted the most, and who does not hesitate to protect them against any danger (even if it is the Kraken). If Chris Hemsworth and join Pirates of the Caribbean and what’s more, the sequel picks up the story after the first trilogy, then this will not be the prof’ for the fans!