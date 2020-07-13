Pirates of the Caribbean : Barbossa could come back from the dead ?

A movie Pirates of the Caribbean 100% female (good or bad idea ?) as well as a second project derived from the franchise of Disney are currently in development studios ! The fans are excited, that will have the right to a double dose of this fictional universe crazy in the years to come… The House with the big ears is, therefore, determined to revive the saga of the ashes, she had suffered two consecutive failures at the box office with The Fountain of Youth and The Revenge of Salazar. The last two are by far have had the expected success, either in the cinema or with critics, and it is time for Disney to reverse the trend.

However, if the film is 100% led by women Margot Robbie it is still sealed, and probably not have much to do with the origins of the franchise, the other project could be more connected to the material from which it is derived. Co-written by the screenwriter of Pirates of the Caribbean, Ted Elliott, and the creator of the Chernobyl (Craig Mazin), this second feature is expected nods to the original trilogy. Without a doubt, a place (whether large or minor will be the characters of the headlights of the first episodes of the saga. Might this be the opportunity to bring back Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) back to life ? Despite his death in The Curse of the Black Pearlthe enemy of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) was in full form at the end of the Secret safe damn !

The origin of this miracle ? Tia Dalma (Naomie Harris), who is actually the sea goddess, Calypso, trapped by the Court of the Brotherhood in human form because of her ex-lover, Davy Jones. However, the witch had a need that all members of this council are gathered to be able to free themselves, which explains why it has risen Barbossa… So he helps Elizabeth and the return of Jack Sparrow from the leaf blade, which makes him also a part of it ! However, disappeared in the sea in Until the End of the Worldand without him, the characters of the franchise are unable to come back from the dead ! It is unlikely, therefore, that the famous pirate returns in the sequel. Or, on the occasion of a flashback ? Only the future will tell us ! At least one expects to find in the poster Pirates of the Caribbean 6 the elements for the success of the first trilogy.