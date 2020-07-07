Pirates of the Caribbean : Disney chose Margot Robbie

Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow ? Thus, it is possible and it is the choice that comes to Disney. The saga of the 5-the adventure of the films of the most lucrative of all time see transcended. What do we know about this reboot feminine ? Who is Margot Robbie, the main character of this new piece ? Before you make your opinion, here is everything you need to know about this movie.

Disney to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean female

A new component of the universe Pirates of the Caribbean it is currently in preparation. Neither a spin off nor a sequel of the previous opus, the producers, Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin are working on a new plot and new characters.

The most famous of the pirates, the captain Jack Sparrow, is pushed out of the casting. In fact, he revealed that Disney was planning a new Pirates of the Caribbean with a prominent female character. And it seems to have done a reboot to total the saga in the female. A touch of originality to the female due to the “failure” of The Revenge of Salazar (2017), which had “only” reported $ 795 million of revenue, would be in question ?

The English writer Christina Hodson (Bumblebee ; Birds of Prey) was released in the year 2019, an initiative in honor of women, with the aim of promoting cinema, both as actresses, but also writers in the action movies : The Fate Of The Export-Tone Program. It is she who will be in charge of the script in this new Pirates of the Caribbean.

Side of cast, should be entirely female…

Margot Robbie will be THE pirate of the movie

Goodbye so that Johnny Depp, who will not be in the next Pirates of the Caribbean. Not yet incarnate 5 times the zany captain Jack on the big screen. This is the The Hollywood Reporter which had revealed this change of scenery last June 26. Stuart Beattie, screenwriter of The Curse of the Black Pearl (the first part of the saga), is relied on the actor : [… ]Jack Sparrow is his inheritance.”

It is, therefore, the young australian actress, Margot Robbie, who will lace up her outfit, flibustière. You know very certainly, in the role of the heroine Harley Quinn : famous girlfriend of the Joker in Batman and Suicide Squad. However, it has taken its independence in Birds Of Prey. A character so crazy, at the same time intelligent and sensitive as was Jack Sparrow. On the other hand, can also be found in the film Scandal came out in the beginning of the year, which has already done much about him.

A new approach to the world of the pirates, the giant Disney, which does not have unanimous side of the spectators. The fans sing the warmed and treason to the fatherland, even on Twitter . And then, frankly, Disney would be the opportunity to create something new, you saoulez to recycle everything. Even worse is when it turns on THE character.”

