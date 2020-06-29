Pirates of the Caribbean : Disney hired Margot Robbie

In the margin of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin announced a couple of weeks ago, Disney plancherait in a new movie. The main role would have been assigned to Margot Robbie.

Disney has the cover with Pirates of the Caribbean. If the last release to date was far from being unanimous, the company is not ready to abandon the series until the moment. In the margin of the restart to the woman, written by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin, Disney offers another movie according to The Hollywood Reporter. To hoist the mainsail, and to embody the main character, the studies are based on a well-known actress of the DC fans : Margot Robbie. The who provides their traits of Harley Quinn is going to propose, obviously, a new original character. According to the american media, that will not be another reboot, but a new movie with a new plot. For the moment, the project is still secret and it is impossible to know what the sauce of the saga is going to be eaten. We know, however, that the writing of which was entrusted to Christina Hodson. The writer in particular has worked on Birds of Prey and Bumblebee. He is currently working on the film directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash. Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the historical saga, will be also of the party.

Inspired by the attraction of the same name by the name of Disneyland, the saga Pirates of the Caribbean I saw a couple of swirls. After four opus success, she had fought to keep the waves in the last chapter. Launched in may of 2017 Pirates of the Caribbean and the Revenge of Salazar had reported that 794,9 million dollars at the box office. It is much less than the previous films and, in particular, The Fountain of Youth. The film by Rob Marshall, with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in the title roles, had amassed 1,046 million in 2011. From this failure, Disney no longer seems to be betting on Johnny Depp and his character to live the saga. The name of the actor is not, for the moment, in another place it is mentioned in none of the two projects of the company. Questioned by the Daily Mail in 2018, the screenwriter of the first opus had explained to her about : “I think that he has done his time. Of course, it is appropriate for the character, and is the one that has made him the most famous. I think that Jack Sparrow is his legacy.” It remains to be seen now if the fans will be waiting at the exit of these two new projects. On Twitter, the reactions are rather mixed, but we will leave it up to Disney the opportunity to surprise us.