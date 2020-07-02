Pirates of the Caribbean : Margot Robbie replaces Johnny Depp

After you have performed the legendary captain Jack Sparrow for more than six, Johnny Depp is staying outside of Disney for the next installment. The main character will be played by actress Margot Robbie.

All good things come to an end. Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp pulled out his bow. The american journal The Hollywood Reporter announced on the 26th of June, leaving many fans of the series in a total misunderstanding.

A Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow without his bottle of rum — maiou (@babyrilou) June 29, 2020

In the first place, for fans of the series, is Jack Sparrow that embodies the heart of the film. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine the future opus without Johnny Depp : “Imagine Harry Potter without Daniel Radcliffe and now imagine Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp” can I read it on Twitter. This decision of Disney will still run out of ink.

“I think that Johnny Depp has done his time. Of course, it is appropriate for the character, who became the one for which he is most well known now. I think that Jack Sparrow is his legacy. This is the only character that has played five times, this is the costume that is put in to visit the children in hospitals, this is the reason why you will always be remembered” Stuart Beattie, screenwriter of the first film, in the daily mail

And so is Margot Robbie, who will replace Johnny Depp. However, there is news of the story has not been given at the present time. Disney has announced the development of two new films without the actor. Even if Margot Robbie has proven many times his talent, especially in Once upon a Time in Hollywoodit is impossible to find in the success of the old movies, without the last.

Disney seeks, therefore, to the modernization of the franchise. In particular, we have been able to see with the Star Wars saga. The last trilogy has been widely criticized for its inconsistency with the old opus.