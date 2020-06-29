Pirates of the Caribbean : Margot Robbie takes the lead in the new movie

After months of rumors, it’s now official : Margot Robbie joined the new panel “Pirates of the Caribbean“for Disney Pictures.

The writer Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”, “Bumblebee”) will write the script for this new adventure focuses on women pirates, that will not be a sequel, spin-off or a reboot, but a “new original story with new characters under the name of Pirates”. No argument is known at this time.

This project is not related to the reboot in development by screenwriter Ted Elliott (creator of the franchise) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”), but Jerry Bruckheimer will serve as producer of the two films. In this reboot/sixth film of the saga, the women will also be honored, as it is a whisper that Karen Gillan, Daisy Ridley, and Emma Watson is considered to play the main role.

The saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which began in 2003, reported 794 million dollars at the box office in all the world.