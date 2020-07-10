Pirates of the Caribbean : Why Johnny Depp almost never play with the character’s iconic Jack Sparrow

Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, it’s a bit like a pirate without his ship… it doesn’t exist ! And, however, it is surprisingly the bias is decided by Disney this year for the new turning point of the saga. In fact, a couple of weeks ago we heard about the launch of a new film inspired Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie, the star of Birds of Prey as head of poster. A work that is completely independent of the previous parts which display the peculiarity of being composed by a team 100% female according to the web page The Hollywood Reporter. A film that comes so joining with the other great project of the signature of the big ears with respect to the preparation of a sixth feature-length film. A new panel is still very mysterious, which could also be done without the cult of Jack Sparrow. And for a good reason, according to some rumors, Disney is currently in full reflection on the future of the character with the most iconic of the saga.

Johnny Depp in the saga of Jack Sparrow

Despite the controversy aroused by the news, there is a good chance that Disney finally decides to scratch the Jack Sparrow of the list of protagonists. A choice surprising (see unimaginable for the fans) that you will remember without a doubt, the actor his debut for the first time in the skin of the captain, the most crazy of the caribbean. And for a good reason, in a recent interview granted to GQ, the last, revealed with honesty the strange reaction that had the leaders of the company after the first viewing of the film. When he thought that he had immediately fallen under the spell of the pirate, which is the opposite ! At the time, Michael Eisner, the former CEO of Disney has bluntly stated that Johnny Depp “the ruin of the film” while some of the directors of the company have sought by all means to get rid of it. The icing on the cake, the former leader of the Nina Jacobson even has dared to ask the actor if “Jack Sparrow was gay“. A story that is an inspiration to us ! The mythical interpretation of Johnny Depp in the skin of the pirate to be so amazing, which is today an inseparable part of the franchise in the eyes of many fans. The proof that the whole world does not have the compass in the eye !