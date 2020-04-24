Pitch of the Azteca stadium to benefit the stop by the Covid-19

Heavily criticised since it was installed turf hybrid and after the return to natural grass by how it was the pitch after the last match of NFL in our country, the administration of the Azteca stadium and the maintainers have worked to recover the parts that were damaged.

The pause forced by the sanitary contingency, among other factors, has helped to improve the state of the pitch, which now looks better and waiting to I was one hundred percent for when you can renew the Liga MX.

In the last match, which took place in the Aztec (victory of the Blue Cross on the America day 10 of the unfinished Closing 2020) you could still see the lines and areas that were painted for the duel last November between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers of Los Angeles, which has now changed due to the measures that have been taken and the inactivity that has occurred in this property.

Of entry, the grass that was painted for the game NFL (yards, side and end zones), it was replaced some weeks ago. Then, they worked with the system of artificial lighting, which acquired the middle of last year, that allow the grass has a rapid growth and help to strengthen them.

This was reinforced with a computerized system that optimizes the watering of the pitch, which has also benefited from the rains of the past few days. Currently, you can see the improvement in the state of the pitch, which will continue to work for that once the pause in the Liga MX, is to point to the return of the activity.