Pitch Perfect 2 : Anna Kendrick is the buzz with the poster of the film !

Anna Kendrick will share soon the poster with Zac Efron, but she must first make the promotion of Pitch Perfect 2. After the unexpected success of the first part, the entire cast has agreed to turn the rest of the story of the Bellas. The lovely Anna Kendrick, already known for its role in Twilight, has seen his career explode thanks to this film. For the promotion of the second pane, a poster has been made and it is present everywhere. Only, this image has a story, a bit special ! In effect, the actress did not want to take a pose sexy during the photo session and this has earned him some scorn of the production. But the poster has been a buzz huge and the production company will be able to thank her Anna Kendrick !

Anna Kendrick made the buzz by refusing to pose sexy in the poster for Pitch Perfect 2 !

In effect, Anna Kendrick has preferred to remain in the character’s narrow-minded that is Becca – her role in Pitch Perfect 2 and laying in the face with the arms crossed. You will find the official poster of the film by clicking HERE. All fans of the movie loved the concept, they are close to the film and its atmosphere. Also, to support the idea of Anna Kendrick, many are photographed in front of the poster of Pith Perfect 2 by mimicking the poses of the actress ! The young woman has made a potpourri of the best photos and posted it on his account Instagram ! The film can not dream for best pub and best promotion ! Another new movie has been the buzz today, in fact a theme park, Gunger Games will open its doors in 2016 ! So girls, what do you think of the idea of Anna Kendrick ?