Pitch Perfect 3 : Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for the sequel – Actus Ciné

The third part of Pitch Perfect is confirmed for release in 2017. And it’s official : Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will be back !

Universal Pictures International France

It’s confirmed : Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, the stars of the musical comedy Pitch Perfect, will be back for the 3rd pane, as reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, we learned that a new sequel was already in the pipeline, but without knowing if the actors would come back, apart from the likely presence of Hailee Steinfeld.

The release date of Pitch Perfect 3 is already set to July 21, 2017.

The producers of the previous parts, Paul Brooks (Gold Circle Entertainment) and Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks (Brownstone Productions) will also be back. We still do not know, however, if Elizabeth Banks plans to do it or not.

The trailer for Pitch Perfect 2, which will be released in France on July 22, 2015 :