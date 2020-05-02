Pitch Perfect 3 : Anna Kendrick and the cast return to the ‘Cup Song’ and it is epic

The ‘Cup Song’ revisited by the cast of Pitch Perfect 3

Appointment on the 27th of December next at the cinema to discover The Hit Girls 3 (Pitch Perfect 3-in-VO), the new and last episode of the very cool saga musical scope by Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow or even Rebel Wilson. And in order to promote this highly anticipated sequel to fans, the producers had the good idea to make resume to the casting of the famous ‘Cup Song’ sung by Beca in the first game. The twist ? This song is associated with the title ‘Freedom’ by George Michael and taken up in collaboration with the candidates of The Voice USA. You have chills listening to it ? We also.

Latest action-packed adventure for the Bellas

Pitch Perfect 3 will begin sadly. After leaving the Bellas happy and victorious at the world championships of singing acapela in the previous film, they are shown separated and defeatist at the beginning of this new adventure. The reason for this ? Despite all their talent, they will realize that live music is complicated, and that their desires could remain mere dreams. Fortunately, a new opportunity is going to succeed to bring them together and reconcile them with the world of music : a tour of Europe as eventful as memorable.

Pitch Perfect 3 will be released on the 27th of December at the cinema.