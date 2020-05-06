Pitch Perfect 3 : Anna Kendrick does not say ” no ” to a suite ! – Vibration

Pitch Perfect 3 fate in room this Wednesday. The Bellas will still make us vibrate to the sound of their voices and tell us about their crazy adventures for a final episode. But if the end of Pitch Perfect is already recorded according to several american media, Anna Kendrick, one of the protagonists of the saga, does not close the door to a possible sequel. ” Is it that it is the last film ? I don’t know. I have the impression that this is the case, all the more that it is a very nice end to the story that’s told for the past 6 years. But on the other hand, we, the actors, we had so much fun during the filming, which we would love to continue. Even though, all good things have an end… “has she said to our brothers of Purebreak.

For the rest of the saga, a possible return of the boys is it possible ? Ana Kendrick vote for ! And for good reason, for this third installment, the actress said it was very sad to see the lack of boys in the casting. Only the actresses Rebel Wilson, Brittany SnowAnna Camp or Hailee Steinfeld will appear on the screen for a “farewell concert”.