Pitch Perfect 3 : the last film of the saga ? Anna Kendrick talks about a possible sequel

The last film of the saga ?

It is this Wednesday, December 27, that Pitch Perfect 3 arrives at the cinema. A release of the highly anticipated for all the fans of the Bellas, since this is the last episode of the saga music. Yet, as we said to Anna Kendrick, she is not totally closed to the idea of a sequel : “Is it that it is the last film ? I don’t know. I have the impression that this is the case, all the more that it is a very nice end to the story that’s told for the past 6 years. But on the other hand, we, the actors, we had so much fun during the shoots, so we would love to continue. Even though, all good things have an end“.

The boys sadly absent

You will have understood, that a 4th film is put in place, it will be critical to find THE right story to convince Anna Kendrick. And when we know that the actress was saddened by the lack of boys in this suite : “Skylar Astin I missed, yes. Just as Ben Platt, Adam DeVine. It has always been a saga centered on girls, but the boys have really missed out on this film“a return of the trio could possibly motivate the star to sign for a new episode…

Pitch Perfect 3 is currently at the cinema.

Not to mention without a quote and link Purebreak.com