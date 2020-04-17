PK Subban and Celine Dion will take part in the global show…

The event is intended to thank the medical staff around the world.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, April 18because all of Hollywood will gather virtually for a global event aimed to thank the medical staff around the world! It is Lady Gaga who is behind this initiative which will be broadcast live to 20 h on different social networks (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) as well as on various television networks, including Vrak!

A free show!

The concert One World: Together at Homeinitiated by the featuring of A Star is Born, does not aim to raise funds, but to pay tribute to the medical staff, and, of course, to entertain people at home. Among the artists who have already confirmed performance, we note Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend and Chris Martin. The evening will be moderated by Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Stephen Colbert. It promises!

The evening will also be launched by a long event which will gather messages from public figures in international, including PK Subban, David Beckham, Heidi Klum and Samuel L. Jackson. PK and his girlfriend, Lindsey Vonnhave actually participated in a few initiatives recently in order to help the people in need due to the crisis, among others by providing meals to families through the foundation’s Youth in the Sun. It is unclear what we can expect from them – and even if Lindsay will be at the side of PK on Saturday – but the hockey player is most likely to have a message of hope to deliver to all the world!

We will be sure to listen to the Saturday to see everything this beautiful world together virtually!