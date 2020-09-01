Planet Coaster– PS3 Game Download For Free





“I love the coasters,” claimsWatts “But I likewise such as the theming and also the formats, due to the fact that we’re making a rollercoaster video game. I in fact do not such as the rapid passes due to the fact that I’ll stand in the line so I can not simply consider all the theming and also determine where points are put.

“When we did Roller Coaster Tycoon 3, we worked with a guy called John Wardley who built [Alton Towers’] Nemesis and Oblivion. One of the things he taught me was that whenever people queued up, he’d always make sure the queue was near where people got on the coaster, so they could learn how to put the harnesses on. That meant he got a 10 percent throughput increase, which resulted in millions of extra pounds. That’s the sort of ‘nerdicity’ I’m challenging our designers to put into the game.”

