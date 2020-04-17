Planning extra-fine and creeping déconfinement

Once the effect of surprise and terror spent, the level of activity is “physical” businesses is is clearly and spontaneously noted. Although we may not be able to evaluate it precisely. And even if it is still far from the account.

For its part, the Confederation of the planning extra-fine déconfinement. Continuing, with a beautiful conviction, to consult the cantons, communities, private and public. Therefore, it is not surprising that we sometimes feel the government has exceeded. Or in a role of accompanying, rather than of guide.

Alain Berset was repeated three times: first, to the branches of the most sensitive of the economy to organize. In order for the activity to resume on databases secure. And their umbrella organisations, to convince the authorities that they are ready.

It is above all the restoration that was referred to, since his back is still not dated. But also the tourism, museums, event management, sports and cultural. It was understood after the press conference today : the mega long-awaited concert of Celine Dion on 20 July in Nyon was more than compromise. Paleo has scuttled some time ago. It will not be possible to wait until the day before to keep it or cancel it.