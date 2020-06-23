Plastic surgery : Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen… these stars who have backtracked

If the stars are sometimes influenced by the culture of the “beautiful and young”, it is found that for all the world, the decisions taken in haste can be a source of regret. As for those celebs who have decided to take a step back.

The past month of may, Chrissy Teigen announced in its account of Instagram have taken a big decision : take their breast implants. “I adored them for a few years, but now that I no longer want. I would like to be able to secure a dress that fits well to my size, I’m going to be able to lie down comfortably on the stomach. Nothing more !”announced, comparing their breasts “a ridiculous and wonderful bag of fat”. A successful operation for the wife of John Legend, which, however, is not the only celebrity to back after an operation of aesthetic surgery of this type.

At the age of 18 years, Victoria Beckham decided to redo to make to your breast with a breast augmentation. The ex-Spice Girl was very self conscience about her breasts, not large enough for your taste, subsequently regretted this and decided to remove the implants. But if the stars that are made to increase the chest can simply not go back, as was the case of Denise Richard and Tori Spellingfor other operations of aesthetic surgery and are irreversible. As for Jennifer Grey, who at the age of 29 years had to resort to a rhinoplasty. A mistake that she said ruined her career, as her fans could not even recognize the exit of the operating room. “I’ll always be the actress who became famous in a time, but that no one recognizes because of her rhinoplasty”regrets now the star of Dirty Dancing.

The stars and injections

Influenced by the worship of beauty and youth, with some stars also have dropped a couple of small injections of botox to relieve their first wrinkles. As Courteney Coxthat has never hidden that they have had to resort to this type of practice, and that this is also one of his biggest regrets, as it was the case of Pamela Anderson, Melanie Griffith, or Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, who explained that this had changed his face “in a funny way”and Nicole Kidman. “Now, I can finally move my face !”he had even joked this last after you have announced that you do not have the use of injections.

If small injections of botox can have some disastrous consequences in the face of the stars, sometimes, swelling of the lips can also be fatal, as for Emmanuelle Béartthat has always admitted that its operation of the lips had been a real fiasco, as to Jessica Simpson. Mickey Rourke, has also succumbed to the surgery, and even tried to repair the damage caused by the botox with other procedures. A result that has not earned the actor…

