Play alongside Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro in their upcoming movie : this is possible

You want to play alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro the time of a figuration ? This dream of a lifetime can become a reality, because the two famous american actors mobilise against the coronavirus while trying to make you win an unforgettable experience. Return on a transaction to charity is not like the others…

The crisis of the sars coronavirus is a beautiful opportunity to express your generosity with some of the greatest. Make a donation and hope to play alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro is now possible ! In fact, this is what the hollywood star discovered in 1996 in the film “Romeo + Juliet” announced in a publication on Instagram posted last April 15. “If you’ve ever wondered what it is to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.” he says. As a reminder, the duo of actors will be at the poster for the feature film ” Killers of the Flower Moon “, directed by Scorsese, the output of which is scheduled for 2021 if the epidemic of coronavirus does not grow back. You will have understood it : for a donation to the height of your means, you may be able to appear in the adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Grann !

Play alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro could well be real thanks to the #AllInChallenge launched on Twitter on April 14, by the american businessman Michael Rubin. The goal is simple : raise funds via social networks to meet the needs of the most disadvantaged populations and vulnerable during this health crisis related to the Covid-19. For this, many personalities from the cultural world (sports, movies, or song) to play the game and offer their fans, in exchange for a donation, a unique moment. In this sense, Leonardo DiCaprio invites the host Ellen DeGeneres and actors Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Foxx to join the movement !

You want to play alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and breakfast with them during the shooting of the next film with Martin Scorsese ? You just have to visit the site allinchallenge.com and to make a donation. To date, more than 9.035.050 dollars have already been harvested. Your name will then be saved on the database so that the organizers can achieve a draw which will elect the lucky winner ! And if it was you ?

