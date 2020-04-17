Play VOD : 5 good reasons to catch this film that feel good nostalgia – Actus Ciné

Available on VOD, the film Play Anthony Marciano traces the life filmed of his hero, Max, played by Max Boublil. You are told why it is absolutely necessary to catch up with this comedy which will appeal to all generations.

Released in French cinemas on January 1, 2020, Play Anthony Marciano is part of the movies selected by the CNC to output an advance VOD. This maneuver can help the film industry disrupted by the closure of the theatres due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Already available on VOD, Play is a comedy-generational not to be missed, which traces 25 years of the life of his hero Max 90s to the 2010s. We give you 5 good reasons to catch this film that feel good nostalgia.

The style found footage managed

It was a risky bet and yet Anthony Marciano has managed the tour de force of remit to the style of the day style of the found footage while maintaining a certain fluidity in the construction of the scenes expected to be filmed by camcorder and mobile phone. The team of the film has made more than six months of camera testing and has found the perfect combination of cameras and passages on tape to obtain a result similar to camcorders of the 1990s and 2000s. A huge work on the sound has also been provided by the technical teams in order to make realistic scenes of life that looks at Max, played by Max Boublil. In the Play, this last one found all the cassettes of 25 years of his life he spent filming with his camcorder received for 13 years. This back nostalgic allows him to make the point on its present and understand what he really wants in the future.

Max Boublil, involved and sincere

After a first successful collaboration on the film The Kids, Max Boublil, Anthony Marciano come together to Play and the duo makes sparks. Accustomed to comedies, Max Boublil reveals a most intimate part of his personality and brings a lot of sincerity and sensitivity to his character Max. We feel the actor very much involved in the embodiment of this character who bears his name, and who you can really identify with. Max Boublil admitted elsewhere in the interview that he had breathed a little of his personal history to his character as “the accident on the first day of the licence” and Anthony Marciano claims the side’s autobiographical Play with a universal scope : “It is a film that is very autobiographical and, at the same time, I have the impression that we are speaking of the lives of all the world”.

A nostalgia which is good

The plot of the Play is simple but very effective : it speaks of our lives, a love story and a balance sheet on the past through the history of Max, but also thanks to events with strong and crucial stages in the life of a person. Teen, 13 years to 18 years of age, was treated with kindness through the first emotions, the first few nights, the permits, the bac or the first holiday. The young adult years are an opportunity to explore career choices, choices of the heart and test the strength of friendships. Approaching 40 years of age, it is the time of the balance sheet to Max, who looks back on his life and the events that have marked an entire generation such as the football world Cup in 1998 and the victory of the Blue or the transition to the year 2000. Impossible not to identify with these moments of life’s milestones that feed a nostalgia, benevolent and warm.

A casting moving, and well-chosen

Again, the choice of casting was risky as it was necessary to find young actors resembling the main protagonists of the 40 years of Play. After a long process of nine months to find the rare gems, the actors chosen fit perfectly with the characters : involved, soulful and endearing, the young actors, on the periods of 13-15 years and 16-20 years, shine in the film. On the side of adults, Malik Zidi (Mathias) and Arthur Périer (Arnaud) bring a lot of freshness. Special Mention to the radius of the sun in the film, Alice Isaaz, who embodies with brio Emma, the soul sister of Max, a 16-year-old up to adulthood. The icing on the cake : Play also bet on safe values, funny and caring choice, such as Alain Chabat and Noémie Lvovsky to embody the parents of Max.

The soundtrack is perfect

As the film traverses many decades, the soundtrack is obliged to follow, and it has been very well chosen. It’s Impossible not to sing or dance in front of some scenes of the film in the evening, in a nightclub or family both of the selected tracks are worship. Among the songs that punctuate the film, we find Jaimiroquai, Charles Aznavour, Spin Doctors, NTM, Blink 182, M83, the Pixies, Alanis Morissette, Kanye West, or even Weezer. Even the group Oasis and “Wonderwall”, music that has marked his time and that continues to excite many of us, is contained in the playlist. Also note the “You Are My High”, a famous electronic music of Demon in the early 2000s best known for its clip suggestive, that cradles the trailer effective of this film unmissable.

The trailer for the Play, to discover the now on VOD :