Play with DiCaprio and De Niro !

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are involved in the #AllInChallenge and are trying to raise funds for the most disadvantaged in these periods of confinement.

A new initiative that is part of thea movement has been launched early this week where the stars are trying to raise funds by proposing to win “a unique experience” and naming other celebrities in their turn.

All the profits will then be donated to associations to provide meals to the disadvantaged populations in these times of confinement.

Thus, Justin Bieber offers to be made in person at the or the winner(e) for a mini show, the basketball player Magic Johnson provides the ability to track with him a game Lakers in short, all of these actions have already helped to gather $ 4 million !

In order to achieve the set goal ($100 million) the celebrities must redouble our efforts and creativities.

“Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance”said Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram.

Thus, the selected winner(e) selected(e) among the donors will have the privilege to work along side Martin ScorseseLeonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and to share a lunch with them.

Finally, the actor was nominated for his turn Ellen DeGeneres who has offered to come and co-hosting her talk show with her and Matthew McConaughey that has prompted a donor to follow a football game with him, in his box particularly in Texas.