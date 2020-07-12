Play with Triss and Yennefer of the series on Netflix thanks to a mod

The second season of the series from Netflix The Witcher not going to happen immediately, in part because it takes time, and in part because the world is immersed in a pandemic worthy of the Destinations of Torséchine. And if you want your daily dose of witches, a mod may be the solution ! A mod only right Netflix Triss Merigold gives the witch redhead traits Anna Shafferyour interpreter in the series. Your physical (the matte skin and brown hair) had caused a great controversy by the announcement of his casting, in 2018 ; it is true that the version of CD Projekt Red is more popular, but this is the variety that will be a pleasure for many !

At the beginning of this year, a mod allows you to Yennefer look Anya Chalotrayour interpreter, whose performance has been generally well received. In both cases, it is important to say how much the creators have done a critical realism ! You have about a year, it’s Henry Cavill himself who made the game, becoming full-fledged of the Geralt we know and love.

And if you want even more variety, a mod allows Geralt to craft and use of firearms, which brings a new dimension in the game ; and if it is after of the best textures that you have, HD Reworked Project already offers a much better quality of the graphics, and the new updates are coming soon.

Let us not forget, in order to remain in the quality typical of CD Projekt, the imminent arrival of Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG is a futuristic earth on the PC and consoles November 19,, which leaves us plenty of time to start again The Witcher 3 with Anna Shaffer and Anya Chalotra !

Unfortunately, there is still nothing that allows the switch of the series…

