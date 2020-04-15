Player of 13 years replicates the Roger Federer Challenge… with both hands and feet!

Hace a few weeks, Roger Federer got in a video in which it appears-in-training at his home in the swiss Alps, and honorable mention: “I’m still playing with the wall, like in the old days”; but the tennis player was defeated -and by far – by a nia de 13 aos that replic her training at the wall with both hands and feet.

Jalena Meyer is fellow of ‘Your Majesty’ and showed up in the video by hitting four balls in a wall, but each was connected with its four limbs. In fact, Novak Djokovic coment its publication in Instagram with aplaausos and emojis of laughter.