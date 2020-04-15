Players may want to “sacrifice” for the amusement of the population

The time is long without anything to look at the sport level, isn’t it? That is what we would not give to be able to watch a game live…

Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals, understands that. In his eyes, it is clear that to play games would ensure that the supporters would have something to put under the tooth.

The sport [le regarder] is a good way for the partisans to escape. The players understand this and, with the players ‘ Association, they want to come back for the fans. Alex Gordon

For him, it is therefore a matter of taking the right decisions at the right time. No more, no less.

On it, he is not wrong ; all players are aware of the impact they have on the population.

But…

That said, the guys are also aware of the impact of leaving their family. Several players stood up against this idea, because this is clearly not ideal on a personal level – especially for fathers.

Is it that this could change if the entire season was not in Arizona? May be, yes.

But for now, despite the words of Gordon, I believe that many of the players will be against the idea.

10th inning

After you want to Alex Rodriguez to spend a bad time for Easter, this is that Jose Canseco wrote this to J-Lo. What is it that takes him?

Jennifer Lopez I have something to show you for your eyes only you will not regret it please contact Morgan — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) April 13, 2020

Joe Maddon is involved – yet.