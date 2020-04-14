Players send messages of support to Towns

By
James Reno
-
0
21


Multiple players around the NBA used the Monday the social networks to send messages of support to the power forward of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost his mother due to the coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry, I love you brother,” wrote the escort of the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine, which coincided with Towns in Minnesota.

The mother of Towns, Jacqueline Cross, had been struggling against the CONVID-19 more than a month ago.

Chris Paul, Brings Young and John Wall were some other players that expressed in the networks and messages of support to Towns.



