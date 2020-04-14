Players send messages of support to Towns

Multiple players around the NBA used the Monday the social networks to send messages of support to the power forward of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost his mother due to the coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry, I love you brother,” wrote the escort of the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine, which coincided with Towns in Minnesota.

The mother of Towns, Jacqueline Cross, had been struggling against the CONVID-19 more than a month ago.

Chris Paul, Brings Young and John Wall were some other players that expressed in the networks and messages of support to Towns.

Man… thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 13, 2020

😢😢 damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

I’m so sorry @KarlTowns love you bro! Thoughts and prayer to your family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2020

My thoughts and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns

and his family 😔 R. I. P 💔 https://t.co/4X88XBG0HS — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 13, 2020

Wow… I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously… Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️ — Brings Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020