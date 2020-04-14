Players who do not shone in Mexico, but abroad

Throughout the history of the Liga Mx have past players who could not succeed, but that after shined in foreign leagues and even some arrived to your selection. ESPN Digital introduces you to some cases.

Walter Kannemann

Played three tournaments with Atlas in mexican soccer, however, is not strengthened by what went to the Guild of Brazil, with the team that already was champion in the Cups plus the Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana, achievements that led in 2018 to be called by Argentina.

Ariel Garcé

He was with Morelia in the Apertura 2003 tournament, in which he played 11 commitments. Subsequently made his career in Argentina, where his best time was in the Columbus, the team that catapulted him to the World Cup of south Africa 2010 with the Albiceleste.

Leandro Romagnoli

He came as a figure to Veracruz, set that he defended in 2005. It was far from the expectations, and allied to the Sharks. Sonsolidó in the Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and in the San Lorenzo of Argentina.

Sebastián Saja

The goalkeeper was only four matches on the arch of the Americabut he lost the position against Guillermo Ochoa, who was a young man that came out of the basic forces. It was later successfully San Lorenzo, Guild, AEK Athens and Racing Clubin addition of its step-by-Second Division in Spain, teams that had a regular basis, and even became a champion in Argentina, Brazil, and Greece.

Luis Advíncula

The peruvian was a year and a half, during which time he played a tournament with Tigers and two more in Lobos BUAP, where he jumped into the Rayo Vallecano of LaLiga, where has been found a regular basis.