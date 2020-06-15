Players who took the most of the muscles for a movie role

Any brief genealogy of the actors, the biggest of all time must begin with a historical introduction that reminds us that, originally, the action movies were in the hands of women. Actresses such as Helen Gibson, Pearl White or Mary Fuller’s influence in the decade of 1910 between the archetype of the damsel in distress and the protagonist dynamic. In fact, Helen Gibson is regarded as the first star in history to have achieved his own stunts, in particular thanks to their acrobatics on horseback by the series The Hazards of Helen (1914). Douglas Fairbanks, which we can identify as the first action hero male, in The Mask of Zorrohe was not particularly muscular.

In fact, it is the arrival of the former olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller in the role of Tarzan, has changed the situation. Nothing has ever been the same. The paradigm of the actor muscle is born, which will be later incarnated James Bond (Sean Connery started as a bodybuilder at 18 years of age) and is going to explode during the 1980s. Either by the exigencies of the situation, to accommodate to a stereotype that claims to sell tickets or because they want to, many players in the current action have become in wardrobes with mirrors. The evidence, with 15 of the players in the more costal of the history of cinema.

Lou Ferrigno – The Incredible Hulk (1977 and 1982)

Agree, its most important role was in the tv series, but Lou Ferrigno has also made movies. It has been Sinbad (1989) and the son of Zeus in Hercules (1983), two european productions that have tried to capitalize on the success of your The Incredible Hulk. The series ran in a very simple way : Bill Bixby played Dr. Bruce Banner, a nomad who travelled through the united States to the other, trying not to get angry. When an error occurs, Bixby is replaced by Ferrigno who is peinturlure of green to embody the Hulk.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Commando (1985)

Arnie appeared next to Lou Ferrigno in the docu Arnold the magnificent (1977), but only one of the two has been chosen to play the Hulk (Schwarzenegger, was supposedly too small). No problem, because then it will come Conan, Terminator and what we consider to be the pinnacle of his career of action hero carved in stone : Commandoan epic of the 80’s in which his daughter is kidnapped and where exactly 81 human beings will eventually pay with their lives. The movie begins with the actor, which carries a log on his shoulders. A shit log on the fire giant.

In the photo, the doctrine of the Reagan administration’s foreign policy.

Jason Statham – The Carrier (2002)

He has participated in the olympic games of Barcelona 92 and has sold watches on the street for some time, but Jason Statham proved with The Carrier he was quite suitable for action movies : it is a serious, methodical and professional person who is not afraid to keep their promises when things get difficult. It did the same thing in The Gunman (2011) and many other films, but his struggle body to body in Carrier play in a different league.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – No Pain No Gain (2013)

This is the third of this list, with Ferrigno and Schwarzenegger, who have played Hercules, but we are firmly convinced that the most successful of the Rock is in this masterpiece signed by Michael Bay.

Tom Hardy – Warrior (2011)

That would have been able to choose Joel Edgerton in the same drama, pugilistique, since both are committed to their role. Or Jake Gyllenhaal in The redemption (2015). But Hardy is special, as it has shown on other occasions – Bronson (2008), The Dark Knight : The Legend Is Reborn (2012), which he considers his body as a tool of interpretation of different types of functions. It is one of the more physical work.

Dolph Lundgren – Rocky IV (1985)

Sylvester Stallone (who was not a wrong side of the muscle mass at the time) was hired as a symbol of the athlete soviet for the craziest of the Rockies. Then are the roles of villains capable of killing someone with your own hands, but the recent Creed II it gave her the opportunity to give a further dimension of pathos to his character of Ivan Drago.

Hugh Jackman – Wolverine : The Battle of the immortals (2013)

The story tells that Dwayne Johnson is concerned with finding the exercise and diet program followed by Jackman for this movie. The Rock, the type that gets up every day at 4: 30 in the morning to pick up stones, he thought his colleague had gone too far.

Channing Tatum – Magic Mike (2012)

Channing Tatum is really involved in this film that brings together some aspects of his biography. As everything revolves around the men that use their bodies as a commodity, and how their customers transformed into objects, it was clear that the cast of Magic Mike a whole had to go to work. It is not known how much oil for the body was used for shooting and the aftermath Magic Mike XXL (2015) free, Steven Soderbergh as a director.

Gerard Butler – 300 (2007)

Yes, let’s say that in this adaptation of the COMIC book of Frank Miller, there is a package of six.

Henry Cavill – The man of Steel (2013)

Another film from Zack Snyder, film director dedicated to two things : the muscle and the super-dark hero. This Superman has become famous for having broken the neck of his opponent, but to do this it is necessary to give the sense of power. Cavill has given : you can’t play in a movie called The man of Steel and let the public think that he was cheated.

Tony Jaa Ong-Bak (2003)

There is No doubt that the rest of the actors in this list are shit, but our bet is that only one could really kill the other. Jaa is a star of the martial arts that knows how to express themselves in Muay Thai as their mother tongue, and this card in the form of a film of the battle is the best example. The muscles in the gym are a thing… and the legs of Tony in the other.

Chris Pratt – The Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

We all know the legend : a second paper in the series Parks and Recreation he was hired by Marvel, and bam, it becomes in the evening a Greek sculpture. Recently, the same thing happened to Kumail Nanjiani. This is not to say that these two are not good actors (especially in comedy). It’s just that the audience of the movies of the superheroes is accustomed to some physical.

Dave Bautista – The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017)

Your case is different because he comes from the WWE. However, the role of Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxyyour suite and the last two movies of the Avengers have made her a star with a friendly staff, gifts of drama and a charisma that goes beyond its imposing presence. Very few are comfortable in a character that requires several hours of makeup, but Bautista is a champion.

Terry Crews – The Expendables : special Unit (2010)

We could have chosen anyone, but Terry is the best. You can move the pectoral muscles as they danced and played in these ads of legendary Old Spice. In addition, look at those bracelets.

