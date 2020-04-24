Playing against David Beckham for the good cause

David Beckham has joined #AllInChallenge ! And this time, it are the football fans who should be happy. After Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered a role by their side, the actors of “Friends” who have offered to be a donor to participate in their extraordinary meeting, or Matthew McConaughey, who will go and see a football game with one of his fans, it is the turn of David Beckham to offer an exceptional experience to its sides, in order to raise money for the fight against the Covid-19. In a video posted on Instagram, he says : “With my family to Miami, we want to provide you with a unique experience. You and four of your friends against me and my 5-aside team at the training centre of the International Miami. After the match, we’ll eat together and you will also be invited to come see a game in the International Miami when the championship resumes. You will also have access to a VIP tour of our facilities. Miami is a special place and I am sure that this time is going to be amazing. Maybe you imagine having a chance against my team, so let’s see what you are capable of “.

A challenge for all football fans who dream of exchanging a few passes with the champion English. For the chance to win this experience, simply make a donation, in any amount. The winner will be drawn at random and will therefore have to work his kicks to not make pale figure in front of David Beckham and his team.