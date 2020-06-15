Playlist : Lady Gaga, Norah Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Liam Gallagher, ” The ten greatest music releases of the time

We began to find the long time… Since the month of march, and the beginning of the seclusion, the new music came out in dribs and drabs. This period is behind us, as evidenced in these ten music releases very varied.

1. Lady Gaga

The lead singer of the heavy artillery with a Chromatica dorky pop that was immediately ranked number 1 in all parts. Listen, in particular, Rain on mea duet with Ariana Grande.

2. Run The Jewels

The hip-hop duo from the us has swung its explosive fourth album as a free download, in reaction to the death of George Floyd. In the casting : many of the guests come from very different universes such as Mavis Staples, Pharrel Williams, or Zach de la Rocha, vocalist of Rage against the machine.

3. Jimi Hendrix

The album Band of gypsies, the last published during the life of the guitarist, celebrates his fifty years with a beautiful reissue on vinyl of color. It is the opportunity to hear and admire…

4. Liam Gallagher

Singers, violins… The former lead singer of Oasis offers a haven of luxury for your MTV Unplugged. Fans will be able to find some extracts from his two solo albums, as well as pieces of his former group, like the legendary Champagne Supernova.

5. Peter Gabriel

Not very active on the side of the news, the former lead singer of Genesis comes out Rated PGa compilation of titles unknown, written for the film. The result is excellent, and makes you want to listen to unreleased songs. Maybe one day…

6. Brigid Mae Power

The irish singer has published The head above the water, an exceptional album that combines folk, pop and psychedelic music.

7. Ambrose Akinmusire

The trumpeter american is the release of the very touching In the Tender Spot of every Calloused Time, an album both modern and timeless at the same time, committed against the injustice. His output at the time of the incident, George Floyd makes it even more poignant.

8. Norah Jones

The american singer returns with the delicate Pick me up on the floorwhere she is allowed to talk about his sweet melancholy.

9. Alestorm

Since its creation in 2008, the group of heavy-metal scottish the publication of the disk, at a rate that is very regular, with a success of more and more growing, particularly in Germany. With The curse of the crystal coconutthe fans found their dose of drinking songs to a backdrop of heavy guitars.

10. Errol Garner

The legendary pianist has written some of the most beautiful pages of jazz of the 50’s, especially with his very popular Concert by the seasold a million copies. His abundant discography is re-issued, little by little, as the less well known but excellent Gemini (1972).

Rémi Bonnet