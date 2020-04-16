P!Nk gives a soup house for the needy

Since the beginning of the confinement, Cyril Hanouna is committed to fight against the coronavirus. In his show “tonight at baba”, which he has since in his home and broadcast on C8, the presenter of a 45-year-old, in particular, offers its own version of the show “take it or leave it”. And the winnings are donated to the hospitals of France. But that’s not all !

Last week, Cyril Hanouna has received the president of the SPA Jaques-Charles Fombonne after having found that many people abandon their pets since the beginning of the confinement, often for fear that they will transmit the coronavirus.

Very committed to the cause of animal, Baba had accepted that his guest take the floor so that it highlights the fact that some shelters were full and that some animals should be euthanized. He then launched a call to Emmanuel Macron for a waiver is made, in order that the public may, in accordance with the gestures barriers, adopt it in spite of this particular period.

The word of Jacques-Charles Fombonne has been heard since the issuance of the April 14, 2020, Cyril Hanouna has a big announcement : “From the 16th of April, a tolerance will be granted in the movement in spite of the confinement for persons wishing to adopt an animal refuge”.

The president of the SPA was therefore grateful to Cyril Hanouna, as well as the other media who had heard. “But you Cyril, you have been particularly benevolent. I know that you have much relayed on the social networks. On behalf of the thousands of animals that we’re going to save, I wanted to thank you”, he said.

Having explained that he was very touched, Cyril Hanouna gave the floor to the minister of Agriculture Didier Guillaume. “Thank you Cyril, the chairman of the SPA, and to those who are mobilized. (…) We realized that there was a real problem, that there were animals that were going to be abandoned and not taken over by citizens. This is the reason why, subject to having made his request, to have the paper and adhere to the social distancing and gestures barriers, it will be possible to go into a refuge from Thursday to adopt a pet. (…) We also took an exceptional decision : that allow the volunteers of these shelters can go to give food to the animals”, he explained. He also thanked the presenter for this beautiful engagement.