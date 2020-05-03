Podcast behind the scenes: Hollywood, Birds of Prey and Grayson”s Art Club News | Ents & the Arts

Toby Earle, critical of television and obsessive biscuits, and joined Katie and Claire to speak of the novelties of this week.

There is a star guest is extremely special to help dissect the new offer Netflix to Ryan Murphy, the Hollywood, which puts a new twist on a period in the history of Tinsel Town.

The oddly titled Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) obtains an overwhelming “good mood” – learn what has worked and what has not worked in the last movie, comic book to be available on request. In addition, listen to the star and producer Margot Robbie, who discussed with Claire 100 years ago, but this was in fact only a few months.

Apple TV out the british comedy Trying and the team wonders if this is the best series to date on the platform that is struggling to make his mark.

On Disney More, you can find out more about your favorite movies with Prop Culture, this is definitely for the nerds of the film, but is it only for the nerds in the cinema?

And Katie insisted that we included Grayson”s Art Club of Channel 4, because it is his latest favorite show.

