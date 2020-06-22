Podcast : Spotify signs with DC Comics and Kim Kardashian – Image

Spotify has announced the arrival of super-heroes DC Comics – Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman – by episodes that aired in its platform for podcasts. The giant swede has also signed a contract with the star of reality tv become pourfendeuse errors of the court Kim Kardashian West to a podcast specialized in criminal cases. The contract with WarnerMedia, owner of DC Comics, the short over a period of several years and focuses on “podcasts original screenplays said to” explore “new episodes based in the vast universe of historical characters and iconic of DC,” explained the two companies in a press release.

Have not specified which characters would be interpreted, or the amount of the contract, which includes “new podcasts of comedy and drama,” based on the catalogue of movies from Warner Bros Spotify has also confirmed to AFP the arrival of Kim Kardashian on their platform for a podcast that you should raise the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted in 1994 for a triple murder that he says that he is innocent. His death sentence was commuted to life in prison in 2010. The us star is campaigning for a reform of the criminal justice system in america, and against the imprisonment of mass, which is especially focused on the black population.

She was followed by an internship in a law firm and plans to take the bar exam of the state of California in the year 2022. It had been obtained in the 2018 a gesture of clemency from president Donald Trump, who had forgiven a woman of 63 years of age sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking. In just 16 months, Spotify has positioned itself as the first global player, through the investment of more than $ 600 million, primarily in the content editors. At the end of may, the platform has acquired the exclusive first podcast with us, the ” Joe Rogan experience “, which claims 190 million downloads per month.