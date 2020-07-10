Podcast: the goal of Drake to see the rap

This Is not a Drake Podcast

The CBC has posted, there are only a couple of weeks, this new podcast for the title, which sounds like a warning : This Is not a Drake Podcast. Translation : this is not a podcast about Drake, rapper, canadian, internationally known and celebrated. Finally, if it is a little about him, but not that.

The production is conducted in large part by the radio announcer of toronto Ty Harper (but also by Anupa Mistry) has the foot on the brake with respect to the glorification of this outstanding final rap of the metropolis of ontario. Is that, yes, Drake is a leading player of the music, but the podcast uses it as a lens to broaden the debate about the state and evolution of the rap scene, of canada as a whole.

The path of the author ofHot Line Of Bling and some of the most prominent themes of his career, but serve here as a backbone of this exciting podcast that will have a total of five episodes. This Is not a Drake Podcast it is, therefore, a horse on the course, the biographical and the musical documentary allows us to understand the evolution of the acceptance of rap in the canadian music industry, or even within the company.

The podcast offers a step back in time and well anchored in the earth, in particular, thanks to Ty Harper, who has been involved for a long time in the dissemination of the rap scene in toronto. Files, and testimonies are used extensively here. We can hear the wise words of Kardinal Offishal, k-os and DJ Drama, among others.

The series begins with the ceremony of Juno awards of 2011, Drake anime plus the collection of six nominations. Even if you are already at the top, that is going to come out with empty hands, and the team This Is not a Drake Podcast stops to explain why.

It also explores, among other topics, the culture of the mixtape — that has propelled Drake — the trend of the rap sung and the evolution of the reports of the genres in this music. Drake has often been called” good boy “so what of the misogyny that you rest often in the hbp ?

Toronto is located in the centre of this podcast in English. This Is not a Drake Podcast very relevant to all Canadians, and the majority of the systemic problems are similar in Quebec. And in the end, we can all learn a lot about the music and the company, while we’re doing it to consider.