Point to the Tampico Madero as the intellectual author of the disappearance of the Ascent MX

MEXICO — Miguel Mansur noted as one of the intellectual authors of the demise of the Ascent MX, the Tampico Madero.

This team from the Silver League is the property, from April 2016, Group Orlegi which commands Alejandro Irarragorri, former president of Santos Laguna.

To the direct question of ESPN Digitalon if knows who is the intellectual author of the plan to disappear the Rise in mexican soccer, the president of the Roadrunners responded.

“We started to propose from a few months ago, about to finish with this project of ascent and yes, it caused some computers; among these, the Tampico Madero, which we do not understand why, being tamaulipecos”, he concluded.