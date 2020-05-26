“Police”, “death can wait “, “Mulan”… The new release date of the film’s most expected

Outputs

CINEMA – while waiting for the official date of the reopening of the theatres, the distributors have announced new dates for the films whose release was canceled by the outbreak of Covid-19.

They are in the starting blocks. While the déconfinement continues, distributors, French and foreign, have announced the new release date of the film postponed due to the closure of cinemas on the 14th of march last. If the date of reopening of the theaters has not yet been announced, the minister of Culture, Franck Riester explained on Tuesday 26 may on France Info that the government was working to resume from 1 July. While waiting to find out under what conditions the public will again be allowed, the majority of the films have played the security card for pushing their output during the summer as The Daronnewith Isabelle Huppert planned for 25th march and now scheduled for the 15th of July or even after the summer to the image of Policethe feature-length film with Omar Sy and Virginie Efira scheduled for April 1, and postponed to 2 September. Ditto for Miss, Ruben Alves has delayed its theatrical release September 23, or All smileswith Elsa Zylberstein and Stéphane De Groot, to be released on the 11th of November.

Read also Resuming movie shoots ? “The gestures barriers, it’s going to be complicated in the scenes of kisses !”

Déconfinement : the beginning of the puzzle to the world of cinema

Big productions will come out at the end of the year

For the big american productions, it’ll have to be patient. The next James Bond with Daniel Craig baptized Dying can wait and that the worldwide release was scheduled for 8 April has been postponed to 11 November. As to Top Gun – Maverickwith Tom Cruise, it will be released on the 23rd of December. It will take less time in contrast to discover The New Mutantswith Maisie Williams, star of Game of Thrones, which will be in theaters on August 26 Mulanscheduled for the 22nd of July, Wonder Woman 1984with Gal Gadot, which will land on August 12. Small Countryfrom the book of Gaël Faye with Jean-Paul Rouve, will be released on the 26th of August. Related Post: Kristen Bell looks as nice as in his films as on...

All the info on The great challenges of the déconfinement Follow the latest information on the déconfinementRegardez up where you can move without a certificate

At the end of summer, it will be the turn of Without a Sound 2 with Emily Blunt, which will unveil on the 24th of September, and Trolls 2 – world Tour, which will land on October 14, just in time for the thanksgiving holiday. As to Black Widowthe film is based of the saga Avengers with Scarlett Johansson it will arrive on the 28th of October, just before the highly anticipated Pixar Soul the output of which is scheduled for 25 November. If the thriller The Woman at the windowwith Amy Adams, or Greyhoundwith Tom Hanks still don’t have dates, we will have to wait the 7 July 2021 to discover Minions 2 – It was once Gru and on the 29th of September 2021 to see Robert Pattinson slip into the skin of The Batman.

Rania Hoballah

On the same subject

And also