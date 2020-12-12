Police investigate robbery at Guy Ritchie’s London mansion

Last Sunday, thieves invaded the property of Madonna’s ex, but apparently, they did not take anything …

The luxurious house of the filmmaker Guy Ritchie, located in the center of London, was targeted by burglars last Sunday (6).

The house that Madonna’s ex shares with his wife Jacqui Ainsley and their children were raided around 7 a.m. Sunday, however, the would-be burglars allegedly escaped empty-handed.

It is not known if Ritchie, who splits his time between his home in London and an 18th-century estate in Wiltshire, and his family were in the Georgian mansion at the time of the incident.

A police spokesman told the English newspaper Metro that the theft is being investigated:

Detectives are investigating a report of a robbery at a residential address in Fitzrovia. The incident is believed to have occurred between 6:50 AM and 7:20 AM on Sunday. Nothing is believed to have been taken. The investigations are ongoing, including a forensic examination of the facilities and the review of images from the security cameras, ”he said.

Ritchie and Ainsley married in 2015 and share three children, Rafael, Rivka, and Levi.