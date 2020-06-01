Police violence in the United States : “We also have these questions in France”, says Julien Bayou

POLICE VIOLENCE – Guest policy of Elizabeth Martichoux on Monday, June 1st, the national secretary of EELV Julien Bayou believes that the death of George Floyd in the United States also raised a question on the issue of police violence in France.
“We should not forget that in France, also, there are these issues of police violence.“This is the message delivered by Julien Bayou, guest of the morning of LCI on Monday 1st June, as tensions in the United States do not fall since the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years, who died following his arrest by the police of Minneapolis. “This is controversial but I would find it a shame that we do as if in France there had not been any problem. There are social inequalities that are linked with racism and injustice in the land“says the national secretary of Europe Ecology-The Greens.
Evoking, in turn, the business Adama Traoré, who passed away in July 2016 after his arrest in Beaumont-sur-Oise, and Steve Maia Caniço, death or drowned in the Loire at Nantes, in June 2019, after a police intervention, the leader ecologist reminds “this concern for justice“. “The honor of the police would be to fight against the burrs, and not minimize the facts“he continued, recalling the scenes of concordes between the forces of order and the French in 2015. “I find that with our operation, where each time there is a problem, the general Inspectorate of the national police (IPGN, editor’s note) enters an internal investigation, it has been quite a bit of vision, there was little information. I think that there is a subject, not impunity, but to be able to calmly punish the behaviors that are an affront to the honor of the Republic“.
Questioned on the remarks of the singer Camélia Jordana, who had been entrusted on the plateau d”It is not lying” on may 23 “do not feel safe in the face of a cop“in France, sparking many reactions, Julien Bayou considered that there should be “not look modest“on this issue. “Camélia Jordana talks about his feelings“defends it. “This would be very problematic to pass it to the back of their hand, saying that this is not his subject. Of course if it is about her, she has the right to express it and that we should be asking ourselves until the ministry of the Interior. His job at the ministry of the Interior, this is not to cover or remove some of the behaviors that are problematic, it is to ensure that the police and the population living in good harmony.“
The secretary of EELV denounces also “of behavior is absolutely outrageous police officers in the suburbs“citing the death of Zyed and Bouna, the two teenagers electrocuted in a transformer EDF Clichy-sous-Bois in October 2005, where they had hidden to escape a police control. “Will Smith said that racism was not arrived with the death of Floyd, it’s that it was finally filmed“, he adds. “I think the different Interior ministers that have succeeded have not taken the measure of things. It is necessary to punish such behaviour abhorrent and unworthy of the police to restore confidence.”
