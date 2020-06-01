Police violence in the United States : “We also have these questions in France”, says Julien Bayou

Policy

“We should not forget that in France, also, there are these issues of police violence.“This is the message delivered by Julien Bayou, guest of the morning of LCI on Monday 1st June, as tensions in the United States do not fall since the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years, who died following his arrest by the police of Minneapolis. “This is controversial but I would find it a shame that we do as if in France there had not been any problem. There are social inequalities that are linked with racism and injustice in the land“says the national secretary of Europe Ecology-The Greens.

Evoking, in turn, the business Adama Traoré, who passed away in July 2016 after his arrest in Beaumont-sur-Oise, and Steve Maia Caniço, death or drowned in the Loire at Nantes, in June 2019, after a police intervention, the leader ecologist reminds “this concern for justice“. “The honor of the police would be to fight against the burrs, and not minimize the facts“he continued, recalling the scenes of concordes between the forces of order and the French in 2015. “I find that with our operation, where each time there is a problem, the general Inspectorate of the national police (IPGN, editor’s note) enters an internal investigation, it has been quite a bit of vision, there was little information. I think that there is a subject, not impunity, but to be able to calmly punish the behaviors that are an affront to the honor of the Republic“.