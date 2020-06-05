Pontivy : the cinema Rex re-opens its doors on Monday, 22 June !

The cinema Rex of Pontivy (Morbihan) will reopen its rooms on Monday, 22 June.

After a closure of more than three months (from 14 march to 21 June) due to theoutbreak of coronavirus, and operating losses consequent estimated around 30 000 €, the cinema pontivyen had a reason and was waiting for the green light for the start of the month of July.

We were expecting an announcement on June 2, for an effective opening up four weeks later, in early July, to allow time for distributors to re-schedule the output of their films and to ensure the promotion,

explains Benedict Is Beaten, the manager of the cinema Rex of Pontivy who adds : “This announcement of 28 may for a re-opening of the 22 June has taken the world of short… The negotiations between the State services and the National federation of French cinema (Editor’s note : the FNCF which includes several unions of farmers), allowed us to arrive at this solution, which is part of a new phase of the déconfinement “.

A guide to health…

The guide health with the measures to be taken for the re-opening of cinemas, validated by the government, is dropped in the mail box of Benedict is Beaten on the evening of Wednesday 3 June.

At the level of the health protocolwe already knew broadly where we were going… And we had a little time to prepare for it,

smiled the manager of the Rex. “All these measures will be posted in the establishment ; the hydroalcoholic gel will be offered at the entrance ; the employee will masks and plexiglas were installed in the offices ; all the points of observation be disinfected, and all the rooms will be ventilated before, after and in between the different sessions ; the wearing of the mask will be recommended, but not mandatory… “

The emergency exits…

Moviegoers will enter the grand lobby where the meter distancing physical and the direction of flow will be indicated by a marking on the ground.

Since the different rooms, guests will find the parking lot out by the emergency exits,

indicates Benedict Roué who has already set the planning of his six employees who will take turns in a first time by a team of two for each session, on the first opening week of the 22 to the 29 of June…

For this first week of re-opening, we will organize 10 sessions, one per day (20 h 45), and one in the afternoons of Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (15 h)… It will evolve then according to the movies and the crowds, to arrive, without doubt, at a rate of two sessions per day starting July,

specifies the manager of the Rex.

The programming…

Benedict is Beaten has also already planned her programming, and includes, in a first time the movies that were in operation at the beginning of the confinement.

The Rex will, therefore, propose ‘De Gaulle’ the film Gabriel Le Bominwith Lambert Wilson and Isabelle Carré ; ‘The good wife’, of Martin Provostwith Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau and Edouard Baer ; the animated movie Disney studios ‘In before’ ; the thriller ‘Invisible man’, of Leigh Whannellwith Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen ; the comedy ‘Grandpa Sitter’, of Philippe Guillardwith Gérard Lanvin, Olivier Marchal ; and another comedy, ‘10 days without mom’, of Ludovic Bernardwith Franck Duboscand Aure Atika.

And to start the summer, we will have what to do, especially with three French comedies in which the outputs have been shifted… ‘Perfumes’, of Grégory Magnewith Emmanuelle Devosfrom 1er July ; ‘Simply black’, of Jean-Pascal Zadi and John Waxon 8 July ; or even “Divorce Club “, of Michaël Youn with the latter, Arnaud Ducret, François-Xavier Demaisonon July 15 ,

informs the manager of the Rex.

The american films…

The big american productions are expected to ensure the next generation of headliners, with the 22 July, ‘Mulan’, the remake of taken of actual shots of the animated film Disney studios released in 1998, and ‘Tenet’ the last action movie anglo-american written and directed by Christopher Nolan ; without forgetting, on the 12th of August, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, of Patty Jenkinsfor the continued adventures of the super-heroine, with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine…

Since our capacity will be reduced by 50 %, we are committed to the distributors to let these movies longer than normal,

highlights Benedict is Beaten that will be able to juggle with its five rooms (800 seats in total) to meet the demand of the public.

Validity Date extended…

To comply with the measures of distance physical in the rooms, this is the option for ‘row’ which should be adopted.

This configuration makes it possible to respect the distances between people, and at the same time allow people of the same family to attend the screenings, coast-to-coast,

adds the manager of the Rex, which reminds us that ” the date of validity of subscriptions, such as that of the notes issued by the company committees, will be extended for at least three months… “