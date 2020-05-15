Pool open but distance in the hot tub : Mar-a-Lago reopens partially

Mar-a-Lago club florida where Donald Trump likes to stay in the winter, reopens partially its doors this weekend.

The “White House” winter reopens partially its doors. Mar-a-Lago, the club florida of the Trump Organization, where the u.s. president often spends weekends in the fall and winter, begins its re-opening from Saturday, 57 days after it closed because of the pandemic, reports the “Washington Post”. This is possible thanks to the relaxation of containment measures enacted by the republican governor of Florida, Ron De Santis, a faithful follower of Donald Trump. The latter has been there for the last time in early march there was received the president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro. In the days that followed, several members of the brazilian delegation were diagnosed positive to the new coronavirus.

The club has notified its members by e-mail, referring to the measures put in place : the distance between the sun loungers at the pool but also between the customers who take advantage of the hot tub, more distribution of towel or chips in the foam in the swimming pool… The main building, where is Donald Trump when it is a Mar-a-Lago, remains closed, like the spa, the gym and the tennis courts. The Beach Club, which has a direct access to the beach, will reopen at the end of June and will follow new guidelines health also. To be a member of the club, you must pay $ 200,000 in entry fees (an amount that has doubled since the election of Donald Trump), then to 14 000 dollars per year, excluding the cost of meals and overnight stays.

The direction of Mar-a-Lago has returned 153 employees because of the closure of the club. “You can’t have hundreds of employees with nothing to do. There are no customer. You are not allowed to accommodate guests,” said the April 21, Donald Trump, defending this decision. It is necessary to add to these figures the numbers 713 dismissals in the clubs of Doral and West Palm Beach, and 102, of Potomac Falls, precise CNN. More than 1,500 employees of the Trump Organization in the United States and Canada have been fired because of the economic consequences of the pandemic, reported the “Washington Post“at the beginning of April.

Some golf courses have already re-opened

Other properties of the Trump Organization, severely affected by the containment measures as all the actors of the hotel sector, were able to reopen recently. From the beginning of may, the golf courses of Doral, where Donald Trump had initially organize the summit of the G7 – and Palm Beach, both Florida, have welcomed the club members. The policy has been the same for the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and for those of Washington and Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Donald Trump, who used to spend weekends and vacations in the homes of his family’s company, has not yet said when it might reside there again. Last month, his daughter Ivanka Trump had been criticized because, in spite of the confinement, she had left Washington to spend a few days in Bedminster with her three children. Her husband Jared Kushner, an influential advisor to his father-in-law, had spent a night with them before returning to the White House, where he is a key member of the operational team in charge of the response to the pandemic.