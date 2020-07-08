Pop Smoke clashe 6ix9ine in a title of his album, posthumously !

It is the clash on the most burlesque of the history of american rap. The” victim “about posthumous Pop there is a 6ix9ine already entangled in a lot of” dirty business“. Last year the rapper was locked up in jail. Finally, he managed to get out, accusing his former partners in crime. In loading, it was able to get a reduced sentence and get out more quickly than expected.

And then of wire in needle, the rapper played his new status as a” balance “in trollant as it should the different institutions. Then he proved it with his different movie clips with sound featuring with Nicki Minaj on” Trollz “and” Yaya “that his audience was always at the rendezvous. Despite their resentment extreme of the old guard against it with his clash against Snoopthe “Snitch “ the most well-known of the history of the Rap Game takes the shot.

This time, the rapper comes, however, to take a sacred coup. In the album’s posthumous Pop Smoke, murdered there recently, and most particularly in the song” Gangsta“the rapper dedication a dirty punchline to Tekashi :” One set that ‘ s some real sh*t n**** / I don’t want none of that extra loud shit / This ain’t none of that rainbow hair shit / this the real straight shit ” this gives in French :” It is a real trick shit / I don’t want to listen to this shit loud / Not like this shit in the hair arc-en-ciel / This is the real shit “

The worst of it is that Tekashi is able to answer him :