Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld,… The albums posthumous and still have beautiful days in front of them

Shoot for the Stars, in search of the Moon Pop Smoke made the best start of an album of posthumous Michael Jackson in 2009.

The past month of February, the murder of the Cop of Smoke that has revolutionized the world of rap. The artist of 20 years was then in full ascension, he came to collaborate on the project, Travis Scott, JACKBOYS and to present his second mixtape. Their album posthumous, Shoot for the Stars, in search of the Moonit has been launched. Produced by 50 Cent, the album contains many of the guests as well as the Future, DaBaby, Tyga and Roddy, Rico. Proof of its popularity, it became the artist most listened to on Spotify the day of the publication of the opus 41 million current dollars.

The first week of the release, the disc runs to almost 250 million copies. Is achieved so the best way to start an album of posthumous Michael Jackson in 2009, simply titled Michael. With this performance, the album of the young rapper has quickly climbed to first place in the ranking The billboard. Then joined the closed circle of the artists that died with the albums at the top of the charts, in which there is, in particular, Notorious B. I. G or 2Pac. The last opus posthumous has held this position was one of XXXTentacion, Skins, in December of 2018.

A couple of days ago, this is the work of another rapper past that has seen the light of day. Legends Never Die Juice Wrld, passed away at the end of 2019, it is able to plant different streaming platforms as the demand was strong. With over 2000 recorded songs in stock, his family have announced that other albums were in the pipeline, as well as a documentary.

The year of the album posthumous is always tricky. It is the balance between the willingness to pay a last tribute and the economic attractiveness. The albums released after death, in fact it may seem like a business that is attractive and lucrative, surfing, in particular, in the excitement of the fans to sell more and more. The second disc posthumous XXXTentacion shows the limits of such practices. Poorly constructed, gives the impression that it was built by the funds of drawer to retrieve something. Others, such as Mac Miller or Leonard Cohen, bring a real added value to the discography of an artist.

Several years after her death, singers of the likes of Johnny Hallyday, Michael Jackson continues to be a success thanks to the flood of best-of, re-issues, compilations, and other boxes. The latter is also one of the artists dead of the most profitable in history, such as Elvis Presley. Jimi Hendrix has released more albums after his death than in his life, while Jeff Buckley is better known after his death. But how far can we go in this business post-mortem? The musical legacy that must continue to prevail over the financial and business interests. The family of Charles Aznavour has preferred not to enter in this game.“I think that this is not mandatory or important… it Is a little complicated to have five new songs for the moment”, said Mischa Aznavour in 2019 in RTL.