Pop Smoke murdered : Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj… all shocked

If Kylie Jenner knew Pop Smoke, it is certainly thanks to her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. Travis and Pop had collaborated on the song GATTI, extracted from the album Jackboysbringing together the talents of the label, Cactus Jack, founded by Travis Scott. He, too, was concise in his message : “Rest in peace pop“

Another ex of Kylie Jenner, the rapper Tyga, showed himself to be more talkative. “P***** brother, we had to talk about. I can’t believe it. You were in full ascent. You were a real star, brother. You had a crazy energy. We need this energy and your sound ! Rest in peace, bro’!“he-he wrote on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj, who was the first to react by posting a picture of the deceased on Wednesday, February 19, at 6h57 time (Los Angeles), less than three hours after the drama, her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, 50 Cent, who has referred to as Nicki, the jealousy that the success of Pop Smoke caused, Nas, Quavo (a member of the group Migos) and Steven Victor, director of the label Victor Victor Worldwide, where Smoke was signed, also paid tribute.

Drake has also addressed a thought to the deceased in his story Instagram.