Popeye will have a new movie from the creator of the Powerpuff Girls

Finally, after much waiting and a cancellation a few years ago, we will be able to enjoy the stories of the sailor Popeye, as new film on the road with the creator of the Powerpuff Girls.

Animation director Genndy Tartakovsky He was working on a project for Sony Pictures, which was eventually cancelled between 2012 and 2015.

But after a cloudy day, the sun rises again, for the moment Magazine animation confessed that Genndy will work with King Features to bring back Popeye, and continue with the animated movie that he had planned.

Up to the time no details known more than that, especially if they continue with what they had already advanced, or if they will start over again.

It should be mentioned that the time of its cancellation was due to the fact that Tartakovsky had differences artistic with the animation studio.

I was in love with what we were doing, but I think the studio is undergoing changes and I don’t know if they want to do the Popeye that I want to do. “

The project was announced in 2012 in the framework of the production of Animation Sony before the launch of the animated movie Hotel Transylvania, and there was a trailer proof-of-concept that was also launched in 2014this has excited millions of people.

Popeye the sailor is an iconic character comics and short films cartoon that has been created by Elzie Crisler Segar.

He appeared for the first time in the comic Timble Theatre of King Features Syndicate, in the edition of the New York Evening Journal On January 17, 1929.

Popeye is characterized as marin independent with a special way of talking and of laughter, of large muscles of the forearm, with tattoos of anchors on both, and a pipe of cane of maize in the mouth.

In 1933, the study of Max and Dave Fleischer created short films based on the characters of Thimble Theatre for Paramount Pictures and the series was called ” Popeye the sailor being one of the cartoons the most popular in the course of the 1930s.