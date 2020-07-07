Popstar: The Lonely Island on why the marketing focused on Bieber not was your favorite

–

The knights are extremely talented behind The isolated island – consisting of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schafferand Jorma Taccone – has a new film that has been produced to Hulu this Friday called Palm Springs (which is amazing). But let us not forget that The Lonely Island has also gifted the world Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopthat is one of the most amusing film of the last decade. In truth, it is today one of the best comedies of the 21st century. Pop star follows the exploits of Conner4Real (played by Samberg), a former member of the group which has succeeded his own shot, has found a lot of success and released his second solo album to the scathing criticism. Presented as a documentary, with a team that continues to Conner in what is supposed to be a triumphant tour, but that ends up being a disaster, the film of 2016 has as its aim the machine at the glory, while telling a story is very sweet about the friendship, then that Conner is returning to his former classmates and childhood friends, played by Taccone and Schaffer (who directed the film). Also Is Strong plays the bagpipes at the funeral of a turtle.

Popstar is very fun and has a soundtrack absolutely deadly, and tells a story that’s really compelling, which makes the fact that it bombed at the box office even more frustrating. And while the film has continued to find a large number of fans after its premiere, the bust in the box office draw.

Recently, I have spoken at length to The Lonely Island of his career as part of our series of Collider Connected in anticipation of the release of Palm Springs to Hulu on July 10 – that have been produced, and in which Samberg plays. This full interview will be on Collider later this week, but in the course of our conversation, we talked a bit of Poker and we wanted to share this part of the discussion with you today.

Full disclosure: I have previously interviewed with the trio fully Popstar a few years ago, and yet, we still found new things to discuss about the film. Schaffer, Samberg and Taccone spoke of how the film began to take off and the only way they have been in contact with the producer Judd Apatow.

But we also talked about the box-office disappointing Pop – to know how the marketing seemed to sell a film very different from what he had done. This movie was a Justin Bieber the parody, despite the fact that the Pop star really did any musician. In fact, while Samberg was graceful that the studio has made the movie in the first place, ” he admitted in the interview that the marketing department focuses on the Bieber of all this a little too strong for your taste:

Andy Samberg: “The study has been for me a great support. I’m not trying to talk bad [about them]. But the marketing department really wanted to focus on the aspect of Bieber, and we had at no time the impression that what we were doing was a movie of Bieber. “

Schaffer added that the marketing seemed to emphasize the three jokes of Justin Bieber-esque that were in the movie, and have even used the suit of Conner Bieber for the poster and marketing material:

Akiva Schaffer: “This is a movie that has like 10 jokes per minute… let’s Say there are 500 jokes in the film, three are directly learned from him. You can probably find a lot more about other artists. But to put three in each one of marketing that exists. Even the 30-second ad contained these three jokes. And they chose the only suit that he wore, which was similar, the white dress was the costume of never say never. “

Never say never, of course, is the title of the concert documentary Justin Bieber released in 2011, and The Lonely Island has revealed that, although the title of “Pop star: Never Stop Never Stopping” to be funny, was not his idea:

Andy Samberg: “it Is also the Never Say Never associated with Never Stop Never Stop, that gives the impression that this is what we were doing. “ Akiva Schaffer: “This is a title very fun, and we accept, but it is the only piece of writing in the whole film that is not ours. “ Andy Samberg: “the title of the movie for us was Conner4Real all the time. “ Jorma Taccone: “Yes, we have always thought that it was going to be. “

Marketing, therefore, has sold estrella del Pop to the general public as a parody of Justin Bieber – which was not the case – instead of a musical comedy, that was really what it was. And this has unfortunately led to many people refuse to see the movie, despite the fact that it has very good reviews. Which is a shame, because anyone who has seen the Pop star was very quickly realized that it was his own thing, original, and not the withdrawal of a famous artist in particular.

In fact, Samberg said that there was no specific problem with Bieber:

Andy Samberg: “it is not necessarily our preference to [the marketing] to be driven by Bieber and you really don’t have any bones specific to choose with Bieber. We were really more interested in doing something that is commented on in the machine and pop the music machine in general, and to make decorations crazy inside of her. “

The trio is a diplomat about the test and always happy that the film has been shot, but, obviously, a little disappointed that the box office of the film has been hampered by a marketing campaign that sells a different movie. And speaking for me personally, it is incomprehensible why a marketing department would love to follow a trend of flash-in-the-pan that is still not really the film itself, rather than addressing the fact that they have a hilarious comedy full of catchy songs that could sell. But hey, that’s just me.

I asked if the guys would be interested in visiting the characters in a sequel of the Pop star, but Taccone said that a mixture of penalty and interest for other things makes it unlikely:

Jorma Taccone: “speaking for myself, I feel like for us – there are a pain in the films that we’ve done that you put a lot of energy and do not succeed financially. Unfortunately, it is the only measure that has order to be successful in the time. I think that we always want to push us to do something more, something different. For me, personally, I think it is likely that you want to do something new. “

Without losing a second, Samberg asked Taccone how the MacGruber the tv series follows:

Jorma Taccone: “Here is the problem with MacGruber, the joke is not funny (laughter). But yes, it goes very well, Andy. Thanks for the question. “

Although it is disappointing that more people do not see the pop star in cinemas – and frustrating that this could have something to do with the advertising is misleading – it is encouraging to see that people continue to find this gem of a comedy in later years and to recognize their brilliance. Bright Conner4Real.

Look for the full interview with The Lonely Island on Collider this Thursday. Palm Springs will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning July 10.