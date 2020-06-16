Popular : photos of racist magazine play

“LeBron James was the first black man to appear on a cover of Vogue. The coverage has been dissected by the press, many of them in the media comparing with the propaganda poster american war ‘to Destroy this gross crazy’ [publiée en 1917 et utilisée par l’armée américaine pour recruter des soldats pour la Première Guerre mondiale, NDLR]. In a modern context, represents the stereotype greatly the problem of the comparison of Blacks to primates, an act that racists have committed for centuries to dehumanize them“one can read in the publication of the Diet of the Prada.

The account of Instagram has also added an appearance of Kendall Jenner wears an afro, a hair cut, also the object of criticism and ridicule in the history of racism, as well as a series of photos of Irina Shayk being arrested by the police in a park. These photos were inspired by the policy the stop-and-frisk of the new york city police during the tenure of mayor Rudy Giuliani, a policy that has highlighted the practice of control of facies in the Big Apple and its surroundings.

In the comments of the slideshow of the Diet of the Prada, the hashtag #RetireWintour (“Send Wintour to retire”) has been widely reported. Condé Nast has already stated that Anna Wintour will remain editor-in-chief of the magazine.