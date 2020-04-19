Port of the mask : this radical decision that wants to take Valérie Pécresse

The politicians in power are preparing for the déconfinement. Valerie Pecresse has an idea decided on a new requirement put in place by the may 11 : the mask-wearing in public transport.

On the wearing of the mask, difficult to find more contradictory messages. For weeks, the government communication gropes. Lately, the intervention of Sibeth Ndiaye to show the uselessness of the mask had the buzz is all abouton the same day , in which Emmanuel Macron, a visit to Mulhouse, sported a on the face. Then, it is Olivier Véran, who insisted on the need that the population, in its majority, in door a, before Christophe Castaner maintain that the usefulness of the mask “was yet to demonstrate”. During his presidential address, Emmanuelle Macron has referred to the mask for carers, stating that it could become mandatory in other cases from the 11th of may, the first step of the déconfinement. Christian Estrosi the mayor of Nice, did not wait for the decisions of the head of State to try to equip the people of his town this object coveted. This decision was possibly inspired by Valérie Pécresse.

Verbalize to enforce

The president of the region Ile-de-France is preparing to release the containment, with the highlight being the date of 11 may. To complete this stage without restarting the propagation of the Covid-19Valérie Pécresse has an idea, that it was exposed to the micro France Blue : “I hope that the government will make the mask mandatory in the public transport”. According to her, a mask, “it is this which protects especially in a closed environment such as in transport”. But the elected would go even further, and would like to see the agents RATP have the means to verbalize the people who would go out without a mask. “Because you understand that we are going to apply for citizenship, we will ask for self-discipline, but it is not necessary that the act uncivil one affecting the discipline of all the other“, she explained to the radio. Valérie Pécresse also wishes to encourage businesses to continue to promote telework, even after the 11th of may. Remains to be seen whether his wishes will be followed.