Portia de Rossi states embattled Ellen DeGeneres is ‘doing terrific’

In the middle of the claims of poor habits and also continuous dramatization bordering her talk program, Ellen DeGeneres is “doing terrific,” her spouse states.



On Monday, Web page 6 released a video clip in which Portia de Rossi gaves a fast upgrade on her embattled spouse while out and also around in Santa Barbara, The Golden State. The video clip was supposedly recorded the previous day.

Portia, ever before the encouraging spouse, stayed subtle in a headscarf and also hat while a paparazzi asked her concerning Ellen’s frame of mind.

” Doing terrific,” Portia stated.

The videographer after that pushed Portia on the future of “The Ellen DeGeneres Program.” When straight asked whether Ellen is advancing with the eponymous daytime talk program, Portia stated, “Yes, she is.”



This is all relatively brand-new ground for Ellen, that seems the personification of positivity and also generosity on her program. Nevertheless, for months she’s been struck with claims that she’s undermining towards team and also has actually developed a harmful workplace.

There have actually likewise been records that her program got on border on being terminated as it faced reduced scores– its cheapest scores ever before, in fact.

As claims of less-than-flattering habits gathered, WarnerMedia released an inner examination right into problems at “The Ellen DeGeneres Program.” WarnerMedia, which possesses Detector Bros. Tv, the representative of Ellen’s program, sent out a memorandum to staffers showing that existing and also previous workers would certainly be inquired about their experiences on collection. The meetings will certainly be carried out by WarnerMedia’s worker relationships team and also a 3rd party company.



On July 30, Ellen damaged her silence to her team, excusing undefined disobediences and also assuring to “deal with the problems.”

In Ellen’s letter, she discussed that she’s currently understood the program had not been “an area of joy” for some staffers.

” As we have actually expanded tremendously, I have actually not had the ability to remain on top of every little thing and also count on others to do their tasks as they understood I would certainly desire them done. Plainly some really did not. That will certainly currently transform and also I’m devoted to guaranteeing this does not take place once again,” she created.

After referencing the battles she dealt with after appearing as a gay lady in the ’90 s, she stated, “It’s been way also long, yet we’re ultimately having discussions concerning justness and also justice. All of us need to be extra conscious concerning the means our words and also activities impact others, and also I rejoice the problems at our program were given my focus. I guarantee to do my component in remaining to press myself and also every person around me to find out and also expand. It is very important to me and also to Detector Bros. that every person that has something to state can speak out and also really feels risk-free doing so.”