Portrait of Jake Gyllenhaal by Peter Lindbergh in Number Man

Tied with Leonardo DiCaprio – six years her senior, he was the young first-the most desirable of the modern era in Hollywood, on the basis of a power of appearance is at once sudden and durable, classical and modern style, a miracle of cinégénie – about all that we are entitled to expect from a great actor. Jake Gyllenhaal has even managed to survive without fainting to the pressure, where as many others were drowned in the various vapors anxious. It will therefore be 40 years old next year and his maturity emerging like a charm, curled up on the couch cream to a suite in the Ritz. He speaks to us in a voice clear, eyes glued to ours, the bust of a committed, without this air absent that celebrities too looked have sometimes erected as a protection. After a few minutes, Jake Gyllenhaal leaves us still hear that through the existence in the skin of a universal symbol, has not been so simple. “I experienced a wave quite stunning success very young. When The Secret of Brokeback Mountain was released in 2005, the film was disturbing him politically and socially. It was much more than a simple hit. I found myself in the middle of it all. I was 25 years old. We don’t really know what to make of all this attention at this age.” This Californian pure juice born to Los Angeles had yet been prepared. He grew up in a family active in the industry of chasing the hollywood dream. His father Stephen, a lutheran of Swedish origin, has made a dozen feature-length films (including A Dangerous Woman in 1993, the second of Jake Gyllenhaal on the screen), while his mother Naomi Foner has been named to the best screenplay academy award for writing At the end of the race Sidney Lumet in 1988.